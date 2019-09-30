Evelyn (Sheehan) Tersavich, 90, of Windsor Locks, loving wife of the late Howard W. Tersavich Sr., entered into eternal rest Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Fresh River Healthcare in East Windsor.
Evelyn was born June 23, 1929, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Edward and Evelyn (Winter) Sheehan. She was a devoted and faithful Catholic who dedicated her life to her family.
Evelyn is survived by seven children, Carolyn T. Jacobson of Worthington, Massachusetts, Katherine T. Nyser of Enfield, Howard W. Tersavich Jr. and his wife, Kathleen O'Connor, of Windsor Locks, Marilyn J. Tersavich of Windsor Locks, Richard E. Tersavich and his wife, Joanne, of Westfield, Massachusetts, Evelyn T. Saleh of East Windsor, and Edward J. Tersavich of Southwick, Massachusetts; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Evelyn was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visitation hours Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.
A funeral procession will gather Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Poquonock.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, 2019