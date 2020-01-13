Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Z. Lesniak. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Z. Lesniak, 91, lifelong resident of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in the Scitico section of Enfield on March 11, 1928, the daughter to the late Joseph and Mary (Wal) Zawistowski. She was a graduate of Enfield High School, Class of 1946. Evelyn enjoyed a long career as the senior business manager of Northeast Utilities for 35 years up until her retirement in 1991. She was a lifetime communicant and faithful parishioner of St. Bernard Church. Evelyn was a volunteer at Parkway Pavilion, Blair Manor, and Mark Twain Housing, as well as a member of Enfield Senior Citizens AARP 3062. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and traveling. She was a social butterfly who found much joy in the times she spent surrounded by her friends.



Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Karen T. Lesniak of Tacoma, Washington; a grandson, Brian Kowalenko of Enfield; and many extended family members. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leopold P. Lesniak; a daughter, Kathleen Kowalenko; four brothers, Steven, Joseph, Gus, and Theodore Zawistowski; and sisters, Bernice, Alice, Helen, Irene, Mary, and Sophie.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A procession will gather at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, for a Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave, Enfield. Burial will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m.



Donations in memory of Evelyn may be made to St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 06082.



