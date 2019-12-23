Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Everett I. Weaver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, Everett I. Weaver, 92, was called to eternal rest at Hartford Hospital.



Born in Boston on Aug. 8, 1927, he was the son of the late Everett M. and Margaret (Coyman) Weaver. As a proud American, he served our country in the U.S Navy, and was a retired captain in the Army National Guard. His continued commitment to our armed forces was shown through his membership with Military Officers Association of America - Charter Oak Chapter, VFW Post 9836 and American Legion Post 117 of Newington. In his civilian life, Everett was employed as a senior project engineer with Pratt & Whitney, giving over 37 years of dedicated service. Aside from his devotion to his family and country, Everett's tireless commitment to his community was evident in so many ways throughout his life. As a "true volunteer at heart", he was a very active member of Grace Episcopal Church where he was a past treasurer, vestryman, and warden. He served the town of Newington as a former president of Theatre Newington, the Republican Town Committee, the original president of Newington Community Television, the Cox Cable Advisory Committee, and as a past chairman of the Tri-Town Community Cable Access Committee. He was also an avid golfer and active member of Indian Hill Country Club, also holding membership with the United States, PGA Partners, and CT Senior Golf Associations.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife Betsey (Ray) Weaver; his daughters Sharon and Cheryl; and siblings Herbert, Dorothy, and Margaret. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his children, Diane Gutzmer and husband, William, E. Ray Weaver and wife, Sheryl, all of Vernon, Linda Georgiades and husband, Lea of Marlborough; his grandchildren, Mark, Erick, Brianna, Jocelyn, Alyssa and Daniel; and great-grandchildren, Madelin, Emma, and Kaelynn.



His life and funeral will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 28, meeting directly at Grace Episcopal Church, 124 Maple Hill Ave., Newington at 10 a.m. Interment services will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford.



Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Friday, Dec. 27, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes, Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave. Newington.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to Grace Episcopal Church.



