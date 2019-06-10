Everett M. Craig, 82, of Suffield, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford.



Born July 25, 1936, in Springfield, son of the late William and Alberta (Cuff) Craig, Everett lived in Suffield all his life. He graduated from Suffield High School and then joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After serving his country he was employed by the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation for 30 years before retiring.



Everett is survived by two brothers, Joseph L. Craig of Enfield, Del Craig of Brooklyn; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, William, Charles, Albert, and David Craig.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of his family.



Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.



