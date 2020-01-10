Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM Apostolic Christian Church 34 Middle Butcher Road Ellington , CT View Map Calling hours 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Apostolic Christian Church 34 Middle Butcher Road Ellington , CT View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Apostolic Christian Church 34 Middle Butcher Road Ellington , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Everett "Ev" W. Gerber, 85, of Ellington, beloved husband of Nancy Aeschleman Gerber, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, surrounded by his family at home. He was born in Ellington on April 1, 1934, son of the late Ernest and Matilda Wanner Gerber. Ev was a member and minister of the Apostolic Christian Church of Ellington.



He was predeceased by Phyllis Reutter Gerber, his first wife and the mother of his five surviving children: Jeffrey (Carole) Gerber of Ellington, Dawn Gerber of Vernon, Lynne (Gene) Beutel, Jane (Doug) Schneider, and Dale (Mary-Ann) Gerber, all of Ellington; and five stepchildren: Jan (Don) Wilt of Virginia, Jill (Dennis) Schumaker, Paul (Trish) Aeschleman of Illinois, Phil (Jen) Aeschleman of Delaware, and Sarah (Andy) Kinsey of Pennsylvania.



He also leaves 27 grandchildren: Thomas (Julianne) Gerber, Josie (Jake) Schneider, Brian and Chad Gerber, David (Lanae), Heidi, Evan (Rebecca) and Carla Beutel, Andy (Gina) Schneider, Laura (Matthew) Moser, Lanae (Dylan) Trombley, Jesse (Erica), Jennie and Rhonda Schneider, Lydia (Josh) Luginbuhl, Rebekah, Jacob, Hannah and Samuel Gerber, Tim (Lauren) Wilt, Natalie (Chris) Mizerak, Megan, Matthew, Leah, and Tessa Aeschleman, and Kyle and Callie Kinsey. He also leaves seven great-grandchildren.



Ev is survived by his sisters, Rosetta Stoller and Betty Enserink; brother, Melvin (Millie) Gerber; sisters-in-law, Esther Gerber, Joan Knapp, Marion Reutter, Barb Reutter, and Marlis Sauder; and brothers-in-law, David (Ann) Reutter and Gary (Phyllis) Sauder, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his brothers, Emanuel (Faith) and Earl Gerber; his sister, Margaret (Gene) Fehr; brothers-in-law, Elmer Stoller, Alden and Alfred Reutter; sister-in-law, June (Brac) Huschen; and stepson, Matthew Aeschleman.



Manny, Earl, Melv and Ev worked together for many years and operated gas service stations in the Rockville area as well as Gerber Brothers heating oil company. In 1989 Ev founded Homestead Fuel, which is now owned and operated by his two sons.



The family wishes to thank Masonicare for the caring hospice services.



Calling hours will be held at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington, on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2:30 to 4:30 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church on Monday, Jan. 13, at 10:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church or to the .



Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for arrangements.







