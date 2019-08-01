Guest Book View Sign Service Information John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home 88 East Main Street Meriden , CT 06450 (203)-235-3338 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home 88 East Main Street Meriden , CT 06450 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Immanuel Lutheran Church 164 Hanover St Meriden , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Faith Leary Flynn Kjellson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford.



Born in Meriden Oct. 16, 1930, to Astrid (Kugge) and John T. Leary, Faith was the wife of the late John J. Flynn and the late E. John Kjellson. Faith was an active member in her church and choir. She loved music and enjoyed trips to New York to see Broadway shows with her friends from chorus on bus trips organized by their good friend, the late David Gress. She was also a member of the Meriden Community Chorus and the American Legion Auxiliary 45. Faith also loved to travel, she and John were able to take many wonderful trips.



Faith is survived by her daughters, Maureen Flynn and Joann Flynn Noonan (Thomas); her stepson, Carl Kjellson (Sylvia); her grandchildren, James Flynn (Kelly), Emily and Anna Kjellson; and her great-grandchildren, Maggie, Colin, and Tessa Flynn. She is also survived by her brother, John T.F. Leary (Dolores); and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special niece and nephew, Joanne and Dennis Gaffney, and a special cousin Audrey Campbell.



The family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare for all they have done for Faith. Their caring and companionship have been unmatched.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held Friday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 164 Hanover St., Meriden. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church.



Friends and family may call Thursday, Aug. 1, (TODAY) from 4 to 7 p.m. at John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.



