Faye G. Bajumpaa, 77, of Enfield, beloved wife of Roger Bajumpaa, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 23, 2020.Faye was born on March 7, 1943, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Howard and Ida Swett. She spent her childhood in the Worcester area where she attended Auburn High School. A longtime resident of Enfield, Faye spent her life working in various roles where she touched the lives of many. Faye was an avid reader, gardener, and storyteller. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, from which she took great pride. You would often find her in a rocking chair singing a child to sleep, baking with her grandkids, or brightening your day with her great sense of humor. Later in life Faye enjoyed her retirement, traveling with her husband Roger and their dog Bella, spending their winters in Texas.Faye is survived by her husband of 13 years, Roger; her children, Jeanne Swicklas, Sandra (Sam) Richardson and her husband, Skip, Angela Jerome and her husband, Alan, Michael Swicklas and his wife, Debbie, and Ryan Meade; stepchildren, Tammy Welch and husband, David, Tracey Lay and husband, Rich, Kelly Boody and husband, David, Tammy Usher and husband, Steve, Christopher Ballar-Mientus and husband, Neir. Faye was blessed with 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is survived by two sisters, Carol Fitzpatrick and Holly Carr. Faye was predeceased by her son, her special angel, James Swicklas Jr. "Little Jimmy;" and her four brothers, Howard, David, Kenneth, and William; and two sisters, Charlotte and Janice.Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30, at St. Bernard Church of St. Jeanne Jugan Parish (Please meet at Church), 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield. Committal will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings are required for all visitors at the funeral home and at church.To leave online condolences, please visit