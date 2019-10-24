Guest Book View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Fedeli J. Carrieri, 74, of Suffield, entered into eternal life on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, surrounded by his family.



Fedeli "Fred" was born on June 25, 1945, the son of the late Raffaele and Carmela Carrieri.



He is survived by the love of his life, his soulmate, and best friend Elizabeth "Betty"; his two children, Joseph and Debra Carrieri and Nikki and Bruce Benoit, who he loved and admired more than anything; his grandchildren, who brought him so much joy, Colby Benoit, Taylor, Nicholas, and Sydney Carrieri; his sisters, Phyllis Rookey, Rita Skizewski and brother-in-law, Richard; his brother, Nicholas Carrieri and his lady friend, Deb; his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and John Morreale; his brother from another mother, Carmen DiRosa; his nieces and nephews, Roni and Dennis Root, Ralph Rookey, Felicia and Doug Hagopian, Mary and Chris Moss, Beth Anne Moores, Traci and Chris Potter, Jessie and Jessica Carrieri, Carla Carrieri, Brian Brissette, Toni and Eric Polson, Joe Morreale and Shelby Morreale; and all of his friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Brissette; and brother-in-law Robert "Bob" Rookey.



Fedeli grew up on Park Avenue in Enfield, later building his family home in Suffield. He proudly served in the US Army from 1966 to 1972 as a paratrooper and rigger. He began his career in construction at Della Construction and was mentored by his father, Raffaele. For over 45 years in the construction industry, Fred's leadership, dedication, and work ethic gained him much respect and admiration from all he worked with. He was known to be a hardass, he believed that laboring was a participating sport and that you work hard, you play hard. In his leisure time, he enjoyed swap meets, tinkering in his garage, building and rebuilding his '33 Plymouth Coupe and restoring his original '71 Monte Carlo. Finally, at the age of 70, he retired from Camputaro and Son Excavating and continued living life to the fullest. He loved vacationing in Puerto Rico, Wisconsin, and California, where he spent quality time with his children, grandchildren, and friends. Fridays were his favorite day where festivities began in the early afternoon solving world problems, debating politics, and drinking beer (lots of beer) with Gary. After an afternoon nap, happy hour began with the tradition of food and drinks on the deck with Betty, Nikki, Bruce, Barbara, Bobby, Rose, and Mike and whoever else stopped by. Fred also loved his second home in Puerto Rico where he welcomed family and friends to stay, drank Sambuca and beer, and enjoyed the island life. He loved cruising the Caribbean with his wife, family, and friends. He poured his heart and soul into Mount Carmel, where he carried on the tradition of his Italian forefathers, Raffaele Carrieri and Lucian Albano. Fedeli loved his heritage and shared traditions with all who had the good fortune to meet him.



The family is thankful to all who came to visit, call, offer support and prayers during his illness. Also, to the caring staff at St. Francis Hospital and Parkway Pavilion for their compassion during his last days.



A celebration of Fedeli's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick Church (St. Raymond of Penafort Parish) at 11:30 a.m. Immediately following, interment will take place at Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main St., Agawam, Massachusetts.



Fedeli's family will receive family and friends on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels in Enfield.



As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Chapel Restoration Fund, 93 Park Ave. Enfield, CT 06082.



To leave a message of condolence, for directions, or more info visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com



Raise a glass and salute to a life well lived, well loved.







