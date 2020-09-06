Flora C. Laferriere, 93, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of 74 years of Joseph Willard Laferriere, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.Born in Van Buren, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Emilia (Michaud) Cyr and grew up in Maine before moving to Windsor Locks and raising her family. Her joy in life was being a devoted wife, raising her children, and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Besides her beloved husband, she leaves two loving children, Patsy Tomalonis and her husband, Peter, of Windsor Locks, and Michael Laferriere and his wife, Joni, of Granby; eight grandchildren, Thomas, Ryan, Daniel, Dawn, Jesse, Michael, Nicholas, and Dylan; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by six siblings.The family would also like to give a special thanks to the Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center for taking special care of Flora over the past several years. Services will be held privately. Windsor Locks Funeral Home is caring for arrangements.For online condolences, please visit