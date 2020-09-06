1/1
Flora C. Laferriere
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Flora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Flora C. Laferriere, 93, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of 74 years of Joseph Willard Laferriere, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Born in Van Buren, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Emilia (Michaud) Cyr and grew up in Maine before moving to Windsor Locks and raising her family. Her joy in life was being a devoted wife, raising her children, and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Besides her beloved husband, she leaves two loving children, Patsy Tomalonis and her husband, Peter, of Windsor Locks, and Michael Laferriere and his wife, Joni, of Granby; eight grandchildren, Thomas, Ryan, Daniel, Dawn, Jesse, Michael, Nicholas, and Dylan; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by six siblings.

The family would also like to give a special thanks to the Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center for taking special care of Flora over the past several years. Services will be held privately. Windsor Locks Funeral Home is caring for arrangements.

For online condolences, please visit

www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 6 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved