Florence E. (Buck) Moriconi, 104, lifelong resident of Manchester, loving wife to the late Joseph E. Moriconi, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
She was born, Manchester, April 20, 1914, to George S. and Sarah (Weir) Buck. She would have been 105 Saturday. Florence grew up in Manchester on the family farm on Birch Mountain and attended local schools. Family was very important to her. She was always helping her family and friends with anything that they may need. Florence was also a very good cook and baker of Italian delicacies.
In her working years, she worked for the Cheney Brothers and also Manchester Memorial Hospital. Florence also worked in the restaurant industry for many years as well. Together with her husband, Joe, they owned several restaurants. Some of these locations included the Garden Restaurant, Charcoal Broiler, and she was the original co-owner of LaStrada Restaurant. She loved to travel with her husband to Florida and Italy. They were married for 75 years. They received a special Commendation of Honor from the mayor of Manchester in 2008. Florence is also a member of the Calvary Church in South Windsor.
In addition to husband and parents, Florence was predeceased by her twin sons, Richard E. Moriconi and Rickard J. Moriconi; her siblings, Sherman Buck, Alice Pitkin, Marjorie Dickinson, and Edna Scheibenpflug. She is survived by Mary Jane Pitkin Cooper; and by her nieces, Laura Moriconi-Essick and Cheryl Moriconi-Gustafson, Nancy Pitkin and several more nieces and nephews, as well as her dear family friends, Rosemarie Parla Chirico and Theresa and Leonardo Parla.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, April 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, with a service to begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester. There will be a reception following at Calvary Church, South Windsor.
