Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence E. (Buck) Moriconi. View Sign

Florence E. (Buck) Moriconi, 104, lifelong resident of Manchester, loving wife to the late Joseph E. Moriconi, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019.



She was born, Manchester, April 20, 1914, to George S. and Sarah (Weir) Buck. She would have been 105 Saturday. Florence grew up in Manchester on the family farm on Birch Mountain and attended local schools. Family was very important to her. She was always helping her family and friends with anything that they may need. Florence was also a very good cook and baker of Italian delicacies.



In her working years, she worked for the Cheney Brothers and also Manchester Memorial Hospital. Florence also worked in the restaurant industry for many years as well. Together with her husband, Joe, they owned several restaurants. Some of these locations included the Garden Restaurant, Charcoal Broiler, and she was the original co-owner of LaStrada Restaurant. She loved to travel with her husband to Florida and Italy. They were married for 75 years. They received a special Commendation of Honor from the mayor of Manchester in 2008. Florence is also a member of the Calvary Church in South Windsor.



In addition to husband and parents, Florence was predeceased by her twin sons, Richard E. Moriconi and Rickard J. Moriconi; her siblings, Sherman Buck, Alice Pitkin, Marjorie Dickinson, and Edna Scheibenpflug. She is survived by Mary Jane Pitkin Cooper; and by her nieces, Laura Moriconi-Essick and Cheryl Moriconi-Gustafson, Nancy Pitkin and several more nieces and nephews, as well as her dear family friends, Rosemarie Parla Chirico and Theresa and Leonardo Parla.



A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, April 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, with a service to begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester. There will be a reception following at Calvary Church, South Windsor.



To leave an online message of condolence, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Florence E. (Buck) Moriconi, 104, lifelong resident of Manchester, loving wife to the late Joseph E. Moriconi, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019.She was born, Manchester, April 20, 1914, to George S. and Sarah (Weir) Buck. She would have been 105 Saturday. Florence grew up in Manchester on the family farm on Birch Mountain and attended local schools. Family was very important to her. She was always helping her family and friends with anything that they may need. Florence was also a very good cook and baker of Italian delicacies.In her working years, she worked for the Cheney Brothers and also Manchester Memorial Hospital. Florence also worked in the restaurant industry for many years as well. Together with her husband, Joe, they owned several restaurants. Some of these locations included the Garden Restaurant, Charcoal Broiler, and she was the original co-owner of LaStrada Restaurant. She loved to travel with her husband to Florida and Italy. They were married for 75 years. They received a special Commendation of Honor from the mayor of Manchester in 2008. Florence is also a member of the Calvary Church in South Windsor.In addition to husband and parents, Florence was predeceased by her twin sons, Richard E. Moriconi and Rickard J. Moriconi; her siblings, Sherman Buck, Alice Pitkin, Marjorie Dickinson, and Edna Scheibenpflug. She is survived by Mary Jane Pitkin Cooper; and by her nieces, Laura Moriconi-Essick and Cheryl Moriconi-Gustafson, Nancy Pitkin and several more nieces and nephews, as well as her dear family friends, Rosemarie Parla Chirico and Theresa and Leonardo Parla.A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, April 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, with a service to begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester. There will be a reception following at Calvary Church, South Windsor.To leave an online message of condolence, please visit Funeral Home Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home

400 Main Street

Manchester , CT 06040

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close