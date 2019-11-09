Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Reed. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Catherine Church 6 Windsorville Rd Broad Brook , CT View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Reed, 92, of East Windsor, widow of Clayton Reed (1992), entered into eternal peace Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Johnson Memorial Medical Center in Hartford.



Born in Somers, Florence was the daughter of the late Frank and Veronica (Sinkitis) Urbon. Graduating from Rockville High School, she lived in Somers and East Windsor for most of her life and was a communicant of St. Catherine Church of St. Marianne Cope Parish. Devoted to her church, she accomplished stringing over 37,000 rosaries as a faithful member of the Altar Rosary Society at the parish.



She is survived by two children, Arthur Reed and his wife, Maria of Enfield, Robert Reed and his wife, Jody of St. Johnsbury, Vermont; a step-son, William Moore and his wife, Elizabeth of Brooklyn; and two granddaughters, Heather and Karen Reed. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, and two sisters.



Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, followed by a procession to St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Rd., Broad Brook, for a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Broad Brook.



Donations in Florence's memory may be made to the Altar Rosary Society of St. Marianne Cope Parish, 6 Windsorville Rd., Broad Brook, CT 06016.



