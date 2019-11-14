Frances A. Raith, 85, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Edwin A. Raith, passed away on Nov. 10, 2019.
She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late William J. and Alice (Wilson) Janiak. Frances worked for many years as a certified nursing assistant at Johnson Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her three children, Edwin Raith and his wife, Susan, Robert Raith and his wife, Barbara, and Kathryn Bacha; four grandchildren, Michael, William, James, and Jessica; three great-grandchildren, Madison, Kylib, and Loralai; two brothers, Anton and Thomas Janiak; sister Alice Works; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, William Janiak; and two sisters, Mildred Neff and Nancy Arnold.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a church service at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 8 Church St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs.
Memorial donations may be made to the Stafford 3Public Library, 10 Levinthal Run, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019