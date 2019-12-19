Frances Ann (Hawes) Tirrell, 86, a devoted wife and loving mother will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert D. Tirrell. She was born March 23, 1933 in Weymouth, Massachusetts, daughter of the late George and Nancy (Weiting) Hawes.
Fran lovingly raised her seven children in South Windsor, and later resided in Enfield and Stafford Springs. She worked for many years for Aramark in Windsor. Fran loved her family, along with her favorite felines, Abigal, Callie, and Fred. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed having family and friends around. Her home was the gathering place, where everyone in the neighborhood congregated. She was always "Nana" to everyone she met - she'd be there to help anyone, anytime.
She is survived by her children, Robert Tirrell Jr. and his wife, Anne, of Blufton, South Carolina, Michael Tirrell and his wife, Janice, of Tolland, Stephen Tirrell of Terryville, Paul Tirrell and his wife, Jennifer, of Tolland, Catherine Yockachonis of Manchester, Barbara Stern and her husband, Tim, of Andover, Jodi Hansen and her husband, Brett, of Stafford; and 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Tirrell, and son Daniel Tirrell.
As a family, we offer our sincerest thanks to the nurses and staff of MCNR who eased Fran's last days, and to the dear friends and family who have offered their prayers, love, and support. We will never forget your tenderness and kindness.
In keeping with Fran's wishes, services for family and close friends will be held in the spring, her favorite season, and will be announced at another time.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019