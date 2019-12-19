Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Ann (Hawes) Tirrell. View Sign Service Information Small & Pietras Funeral Home 65 Elm Street Rockville , CT 06066 (860)-875-0703 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Ann (Hawes) Tirrell, 86, a devoted wife and loving mother will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



She was the beloved wife of the late Robert D. Tirrell. She was born March 23, 1933 in Weymouth, Massachusetts, daughter of the late George and Nancy (Weiting) Hawes.



Fran lovingly raised her seven children in South Windsor, and later resided in Enfield and Stafford Springs. She worked for many years for Aramark in Windsor. Fran loved her family, along with her favorite felines, Abigal, Callie, and Fred. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed having family and friends around. Her home was the gathering place, where everyone in the neighborhood congregated. She was always "Nana" to everyone she met - she'd be there to help anyone, anytime.



She is survived by her children, Robert Tirrell Jr. and his wife, Anne, of Blufton, South Carolina, Michael Tirrell and his wife, Janice, of Tolland, Stephen Tirrell of Terryville, Paul Tirrell and his wife, Jennifer, of Tolland, Catherine Yockachonis of Manchester, Barbara Stern and her husband, Tim, of Andover, Jodi Hansen and her husband, Brett, of Stafford; and 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Tirrell, and son Daniel Tirrell.



As a family, we offer our sincerest thanks to the nurses and staff of MCNR who eased Fran's last days, and to the dear friends and family who have offered their prayers, love, and support. We will never forget your tenderness and kindness.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Fran's name to Protectors of Animals,



poainc.org



or ,



shrinershospitalsforchildren.org



or a .



In keeping with Fran's wishes, services for family and close friends will be held in the spring, her favorite season, and will be announced at another time.



Messages of condolence are welcome at



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







Frances Ann (Hawes) Tirrell, 86, a devoted wife and loving mother will be deeply missed by her family and friends.She was the beloved wife of the late Robert D. Tirrell. She was born March 23, 1933 in Weymouth, Massachusetts, daughter of the late George and Nancy (Weiting) Hawes.Fran lovingly raised her seven children in South Windsor, and later resided in Enfield and Stafford Springs. She worked for many years for Aramark in Windsor. Fran loved her family, along with her favorite felines, Abigal, Callie, and Fred. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed having family and friends around. Her home was the gathering place, where everyone in the neighborhood congregated. She was always "Nana" to everyone she met - she'd be there to help anyone, anytime.She is survived by her children, Robert Tirrell Jr. and his wife, Anne, of Blufton, South Carolina, Michael Tirrell and his wife, Janice, of Tolland, Stephen Tirrell of Terryville, Paul Tirrell and his wife, Jennifer, of Tolland, Catherine Yockachonis of Manchester, Barbara Stern and her husband, Tim, of Andover, Jodi Hansen and her husband, Brett, of Stafford; and 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Tirrell, and son Daniel Tirrell.As a family, we offer our sincerest thanks to the nurses and staff of MCNR who eased Fran's last days, and to the dear friends and family who have offered their prayers, love, and support. We will never forget your tenderness and kindness.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Fran's name to Protectors of Animals,or ,or a .In keeping with Fran's wishes, services for family and close friends will be held in the spring, her favorite season, and will be announced at another time.Messages of condolence are welcome at Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.