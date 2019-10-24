Frances (Maggio) Gentilcore, 100, formerly of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Washington.



Born in Enfield, daughter of the late Louis and Rosa (Mulé) Maggio, she lived in Enfield for most of her life, moving to Lakewood, Washington, to live with her daughter. Frances was a longtime communicant of St. Patrick Church and the former St. Joseph Society.



She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Gentilcore in 2003. She is survived by her daughter, Roseanne Zelenak of Lakewood; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by three brothers, Ralph, Charles, and Frank; and two sisters, Mary Langone and Carmella Agro.



Services will be private.



