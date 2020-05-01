Frances Gizara
Frances Gizara, 94, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Little Sisters of the Poor.

Born in Enfield, daughter of the late John and Catherine (Owczara) Gizara, she was a lifelong resident and a waitress for area hotels and restaurants. She was also a communicant of St. Adalbert Church.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Frank and Fredrick Gizara; and three sisters, Dorothy Krawiec, Nellie Gizara, and Eleanor Gizara.

A private graveside service will take place in St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Journal Inquirer from May 1 to May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
