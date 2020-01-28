Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances H. Morrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances H. Morrison, 86, beloved widower of Robert James Morrison passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.



She was born April 19, 1933, in Simsbury, to the late John and Stella (Radjewski) Klonoski. Frances was a longtime, faithful parishioner at the Windsor Locks Congregational Church. Frances was blessed with a large family.



She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Morrison and his wife, Gina, of East Windsor, Joseph Morrison of East Windsor, Jay Morrison and his wife, Lucy, of Coventry; her daughters-in-law, Jane Morrison of Ellington and Lisa Morrison of Rockville; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members. Besides her husband Robert, she is predeceased by two sons, John and James Morrison.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m., at The Congregational Church of Windsor Locks, 8 Main St., Windsor Locks. (Please meet directly at church). Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Rye Street, Broad Brook.



