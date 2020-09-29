Frances Karen (Klinkevich) Fogarty, 63, of Manchester, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
She was the wife of Frank G. Fogarty with whom she celebrated 39 years of marriage in April. Born in Hartford on Dec. 3, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Adeline (DiCioccio) Klinkevich. Soon after, her family moved to Manchester where she was raised. Fran attended St. Bridget School, she was a graduate of East Catholic High School and Manchester Community College. Fran worked as the secretary for the Manchester Town Attorney's Office, until her retirement in 2001.
Her grandmother, Francesca DiCioccio, who was a huge influence on her life, predeceased Frances. Fran leaves an aunt, Anna Wanda Klinkevich; her brother-in-law, David; and her cousin/sister-in-law, Rita Fogarty; as well as her niece/Goddaughter, Elizabeth Jones and her husband, Brian; her nephew/Godson, Daniel Fogarty; and her nephew, Michael Fogarty. Fran also leaves three great-nephews, Tyler, Nathan, and Dylan; and many cousins that she loved dearly.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, followed with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the Parish of Saint Teresa of Calcutta - Saint Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike E, Manchester. Burial will be held to St. James Cemetery, Manchester.
The family would like to thank ECHN Hospice of Vernon for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
