Frances Lombardo, 78, of Vernon passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
She was born May 26, 1941, in Manchester, daughter of the late Louis and Jennie (Scagnelli) Stager. Frances was a bakery manager and cashier for Stop & Shop. She adored and was predeceased by her beloved dog, Bella. She loved to play bingo at the senior centers, and she was very crafty, loved her jewelry, clothes, and shoes. She loved gardening, and was known as a social butterfly at the Vernon Village.
She is survived by her son, Richard "Rick" Scagnelli and his wife, Sherry; stepdaughters, Debbie Lombardo and Joann Gobillot; four grandchildren, Taylor Daniels and spouse, Trenton, Robert Scagnelli, Jessica Clifford, and Daniel French; three great-grandchildren, Bryson and Bradley Daniels, and Savannah Clifford; two sisters, Louise Curran and her husband, John, and Marie Wrzosek and her partner, Richard; special friends, Yvonne and Joanne; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Frances family will be receiving callers on Saturday. March 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, with a celebration of life at 4 p.m.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020