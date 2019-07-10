Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances M. (Perry) Katkauskas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances M. (Perry) Katkauskas, 95, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Adolph G. Katkauskas, passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, with her family at her side.



She was born on June 11, 1924, in Bronx, New York, daughter of the late William and Victoria (Tresska) Perry. Frances, along with her husband Adolph, built their home in Manchester in 1949 where she resided for the rest of her life. She was employed through the years with Burr Nursery, Pioneer Parachute as a seamstress for Smoke Jumpers and First Ribbon Chutes, a local strawberry stand, and as a clerk at the Parkade Health Shoppe. Frances was a longtime communicant of St. Bridget Church in Manchester. She loved to travel and fly. She enjoyed Bermuda, Europe, and Hilton Head, South Carolina, as well as her trips to the casino, Maine, and the seashore.



She was affectionately known as the Christmas Tree Lady and was honored to have donated the 2003 Christmas tree to Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Frances loved life and lived it to its fullest.



She is survived by her loving and dedicated son, Andrew Katkauskas of Manchester with whom she made her home; her beloved nieces and nephews, Richard Brennan, Marilyn Harvey, Jane Landmesser, Frank Katkauskas, and Bill Perry and their families.



The Katkauskas family would like to thank the doctors, hospice nurses, and staff at Manchester Memorial Hospital along with Father Lou, friends, and the people from the 4 p.m. Mass at St. Bridget Church for keeping her going. May God Bless Us All.



Calling hours will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Thursday, July 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.



Funeral services will be Friday, July 12, at 8:45 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bridget School Endowment, 74 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042.



