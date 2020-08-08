Frances M. (Matulis) Keenan, 79, of East Windsor, died, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Suffield House.She was born March 25, 1941, in Hartford to the late Andrew and Mary (Lutwinas) Matulis. Frances loved her family and left her mark as one of the kindest, most caring people you would ever meet. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Catherine Church (St. Marianne Cope). She was a very civic minded individual having held the position of town assessor for the towns of Suffield, Ellington, and East Windsor. She held a special place in her heart for the Irish-American Home in Glastonbury, where she made cherished memories with her late husband, Peter, who died in 2018.She is survived by her sister, Helen Senk of East Windsor; her stepson, Peter Keenan III; her nephew, Kyle Senk and his wife, Kathryn, of Wethersfield; her sister-in-law, Angela Fingelton of Ireland; her granddaughters, Shannon and Isabella; her great-nephews and niece, Kieran, Conor, and Cora; and all of her wonderful friends and extended family members.Relatives and friends may join the family for a Funeral Mass on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Marianne Cope Parish/ St. Philip Church, 150 South Main St., East Windsor. Please meet directly at the church and abide by all the CDC and governor's recommendations. Facial coverings and social distancing will be mandatory. A Christian burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook.For online condolences, please visit