Frances Mary (Beneski) Papuga, 100, beloved wife of over 60 years to the late Emil Stanley Papuga, passed away on Nov. 7.Fran was born in West Suffield on Feb. 29, 1920, daughter of the late Franciszek (Frank) and Maryanna (Mary) Falkowski Beneski. Her father died when she was just one. Her mother later married Albin Krajewski, merging their two families. Fran lived in the house where she was born for almost her entire life. She worked hard in Emil's Tavern, on tobacco farms, as a homemaker and generously took care of her sister Dotty and an uncle, John Beneski. Fran was an avid golfer, even managing a hole-in-one at Airways Golf Course. She also enjoyed candlepin bowling, swimming, tag sales, baking, dancing, playing baseball, horseshoes and cards, crocheting, day trips to the casino, and watching UConn basketball and Red Sox baseball games. She loved to make homemade bread with white raisins, angel food cake, blueberry muffins, cookies, pies, traditional Polish foods and for many years at Christmas, a candy wreath. Most importantly, she loved family. Fran showed her love and encouragement with remarkable kindness, homemade goodies, sending cards, big smiles and welcoming hugs. Her positive attitude was inspiring, and her generous nature made everyone she met feel accepted. She loved life. You can't put 100 years into a paragraph, but Fran's compassion, faith, love, nurturing, smiles and laughter with family and friends showed a life well lived.Fran is survived by her daughter Ann Marie Jones and son-in-law Peter of Stamford; granddaughter Ashley Jones; her precious nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Chancey, Steve and Edward Beneski, Donald Krajewski; and sisters, Dorothy Gogulski, Alfreda Beneski, Theresa Skronski, Catherine Rykoski, and Irene Zera; as well as all of Emil's brothers and sisters from the Papuga family.Calling hours will be Friday, Nov. 13, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield.Funeral services will be Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. from Heritage, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, 140 Main St, Suffield, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Windsor Locks.In lieu of flowers, consider donations to St. Joseph's Church or Suffield Community Aid.For online condolences, please visit