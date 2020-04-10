Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Mary Porcello Ruffino. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Frances was born on May 6, 1924. Fran was blessed with a good life. She was so very proud of her predeceased beloved husband, Louis Ruffino; and her surviving four children, Janice Ruffino Jackson, Linda Sherman Ruffino, Larry and wife, Maureen Ruffino, and Robert Ruffino. Her children are forever blessed to have a great Mom and great Dad. Frances was born into a large and very loving Italian family. She was the daughter of Salvatore and Notizia (Arrivabene) Porcello. Frances is the last surviving sibling of her four sisters, Anna Rinaldi, Lillian Sferrazza, Ida Sika, and Josie Richer, and two brothers, Matthew and Leo Porcello. Frances is also predeceased by her late mother- and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Sebastian Ruffino; and late sister-in law, Ann Shukis of West Hartford. Frances is survived by her sister-in-law, Florence and husband, Guy Inferrera; and brother-in-law, James and wife, Rita Ruffino. Fran was the proud grandmother to eight grandchildren, Curtis, Dana, and Erin Jackson, Jessica Ruffino Sherman, Rebecca and Louie Ruffino, Justin Ruffino, and predeceased beloved granddaughter, Nicole Ruffino. Frances also leaves 11 great-grandchildren known to them as "GiGi"; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Fran loved living in Enfield and gave back to her community. She was a volunteer at the Enfield Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen, Enfield Fourth of July on the Green, and the Mt. Carmel Italian Fest. She participated in numerous activities at the Enfield Senior Center and enjoyed the many bingo venues in Enfield. She is fondly remembered by the staff at Pearl Street Library. Frances was an honorary member of the Italian American Mt. Carmel club. Everyone who met or knew Fran liked her. Frances was a good person, she lived, she gave back, and she took time to smell the roses, and how wonderful is that! She is sadly and forever missed.



Memorial services will be determined at a future date.



Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com



Frances Mary Porcello Ruffino, 95, of Enfield, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.Frances was born on May 6, 1924. Fran was blessed with a good life. She was so very proud of her predeceased beloved husband, Louis Ruffino; and her surviving four children, Janice Ruffino Jackson, Linda Sherman Ruffino, Larry and wife, Maureen Ruffino, and Robert Ruffino. Her children are forever blessed to have a great Mom and great Dad. Frances was born into a large and very loving Italian family. She was the daughter of Salvatore and Notizia (Arrivabene) Porcello. Frances is the last surviving sibling of her four sisters, Anna Rinaldi, Lillian Sferrazza, Ida Sika, and Josie Richer, and two brothers, Matthew and Leo Porcello. Frances is also predeceased by her late mother- and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Sebastian Ruffino; and late sister-in law, Ann Shukis of West Hartford. Frances is survived by her sister-in-law, Florence and husband, Guy Inferrera; and brother-in-law, James and wife, Rita Ruffino. Fran was the proud grandmother to eight grandchildren, Curtis, Dana, and Erin Jackson, Jessica Ruffino Sherman, Rebecca and Louie Ruffino, Justin Ruffino, and predeceased beloved granddaughter, Nicole Ruffino. Frances also leaves 11 great-grandchildren known to them as "GiGi"; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.Fran loved living in Enfield and gave back to her community. She was a volunteer at the Enfield Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen, Enfield Fourth of July on the Green, and the Mt. Carmel Italian Fest. She participated in numerous activities at the Enfield Senior Center and enjoyed the many bingo venues in Enfield. She is fondly remembered by the staff at Pearl Street Library. Frances was an honorary member of the Italian American Mt. Carmel club. Everyone who met or knew Fran liked her. Frances was a good person, she lived, she gave back, and she took time to smell the roses, and how wonderful is that! She is sadly and forever missed.Memorial services will be determined at a future date.Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close