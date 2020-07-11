Frances P. (Elliot) Kokofsky, 87 - also called Fran, Tilda, and Gingee by her grandchildren, whom she was very proud of - was called home by God and her beloved husband, Joe, on their 60th wedding anniversary, July 9, 2020 She passed peacefully at her home with her three children, Joseph "Joey," David "Dave," and Patty "Trish."
The simple things in life made her happy, singing one of her favorite songs, "Que, Sera Sera," by Doris Day or telling a story about her past growing up in Springfield, Massachusetts. She was a feisty little lady with a huge heart, always giving to every charity known to mankind (lol) or slipping a few bucks in your back pocket as you walked out the back door. Forever and ever in our hearts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 14, at 11 a.m. in St. Adalbert Church (meet at church), 90 Alden Ave. Enfield. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Enfield. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
. Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family with arrangements.
