Frances Rita (Coleman) Newman, 92, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Rita was the beloved wife of 64 years to the late George Newman Sr.



She was born in Cranston, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Coleman. Rita graduated from Cranston High School and later met George, the love of her life. They married on Aug. 6, 1949, and moved to Connecticut, raising their four children in Enfield. Rita worked for Pratt & Whitney and St. Bernard School prior to being a homemaker and later worked and retired from Olympic Sales. Rita was loved by all who knew her, family, friends, and co-workers. She was the stay-at-home mom who planned family events and looked after the neighborhood kids. She had a smile and kind word for everyone and asked very little for herself. Rita will be sadly missed.



Rita is survived by her son, George Newman Jr. and his wife, Jeannie; her daughter, Mary Beth Lamagna and her husband, Rob; son Donald Newman, all of Enfield; and her son Gary Newman of Westfield, New Jersey. She leaves her grandchildren, Robert Lamagna Jr., Michael Lamagna, Justin, Rachel, and Rebecca Newman; and her step-granddaughter, Lucinda Smith. She also leaves her sister, Catherine Powers of Smithfield, Rhode Island; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Besides her parents, Rita was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Coleman; sisters Jeanne Stamp and Elizabeth Harvey; brothers-in-law Edward Powers, Martin Stamp, and William Harvey; sister-in-law Catherine Coleman; and her nephew, Robert Harvey.



Our special thanks to Nadia, Larisa, and Nadia, her home caregivers for the past year who were so loving and compassionate to Rita.



Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 31, at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, from 3 to 7 p.m.



The funeral will be held on Saturday Feb. 1, at 9 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield. Burial will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery, Enfield.



