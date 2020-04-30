Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Topor Maxellon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Topor Maxellon, of Enfield, and recently of Suffield, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.



Born on Feb. 11, 1926, in West Springfield, Frances was the daughter of the late Stanley and Agnes (Szada) Topor. She graduated from West Springfield High School in 1944. Her career at New England Telephone began in high school and continued until retirement. Outside of work, Frances lived a life centered around family and friends. She was an avid knitter and crocheter her entire life, stating it was her "therapy." Her beautiful array of handmade sweaters and afghans continue to bring happiness and comfort to many people. Also a baker, she was always up to trying and sharing a new recipe.



Frances is predeceased by her husband, Edward, her loving companion for over 56 years; her sisters, Helen Giera, Stefania Grimaldi, Estelle Bidus; and her brother, Walter Topor. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Nash; and nieces and nephews from both her husband's and her side of the family.



Frances will rest in peace next to her late husband, Edward, at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Enfield. A memorial service for Frances will be held at a later date.



