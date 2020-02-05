Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Wandych Pyka, 100, of Manchester, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.



She was born in Manchester, April 4, 1919, and lived in Connecticut her entire life. Her parents, Stanley Wandych and Caroline Gemzik, were both born in Poland in the late 1800s and Caroline lived to be 93. Her husband, Victor Pyka, (married for 52 years) was a bus operator for Connecticut Public Transit for 28 years and passed away July 7, 1993. Prior to retiring, she started work as a stenographer for the U.S. Government Public Works Progress Administration. She later went on to work at Pratt & Whitney and finished her professional career in the Accounting Department of United Technologies, commuting to their corporate headquarters in Hartford. While Frances lived alone in the same 3-level home for over 27 years, she kept active by gardening in the spring/summer, playing the organ, walking dozens of laps per day in the basement and watching her beloved UConn women's basketball team on TV.



Frances is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and John Halon of Arizona; daughter-in-law Madeleine Janke of Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Christopher Halon of California, Melanie Conley of Massachusetts, David Halon of Arizona, and Jeffrey Pyka of Connecticut; six great-grandchildren, Jordan Halon and Amy Nichols of Washington, Christopher Robin and Chase Halon of California, Benjamin and Megan Halon of Arizona; and one great-great-grandchild, Jaxon Nichols of Washington. She will join her husband; her son, Edward Pyka; her parents; and her three sisters and one brother in Heaven – where there is no doubt they will welcome the true matriarch of the family.



The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 7, from 1 to 11 a.m., at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery in Manchester, and a celebration of Frances at her home.



[email protected]

