Francesco "Frank" A. Tedeschi, 82, of East Hartford, loving husband of over 61 years of Gretchen (Gendron) Tedeschi, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020.



Born in Hartford on Sept. 27, 1937, a son of the late Antonio and Giacondina (Mortella) Tedeschi, he had been a resident of East Hartford for 55 years. Frank was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1955, where he was a standout student, and captain of the swim team, achieving wins and records especially in the "Butterfly" event. He later attended UConn and went to work at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, East Hartford where he retired as an Inspector after 35 years. A dedicated athlete, in addition to swimming, Frank excelled in softball and tennis. He enjoyed teaching tennis at the Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Club, being a swim instructor for adults at the American Red Cross, and being a little league baseball coach and manager for the East Hartford National League. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, UConn basketball, and UConn football. Frank also loved traveling, especially to Italy, and playing the trumpet while Gretchen sang. They often visited area nursing homes entertaining with swing and jazz music. He learned to play the trumpet at the age of 61, and was an active snare drummer with several Fife & Drum corps.



Frank was a devoted husband, and cherished father. Along with his beloved wife, Frank is survived by three sons, Michael V. Tedeschi and his wife, Marsha, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, James J. Tedeschi of Portland, John T. Tedeschi and his husband, Joel Levi, of New York, New York; a grandson, Michael Vincent Gelles of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina; and a great-granddaughter, Melody Marie Gelles. He also leaves his twin brother, Pasquale "Patsy" Tedeschi of Springfield; his brother, Dominic Tedeschi of Vernon; several nieces and dear friends. Besides his parents, Frank was predeceased by a son, Raymond G. Tedeschi of East Hartford.



Due to the current health crisis, all services are at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.



The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.