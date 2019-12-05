Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis A. "Tony" Debonis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Francis "Tony" A. Debonis of Enfield, formerly of Berlin, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on July 25, 1932, in Berlin, the son of the late Annita (DiPucchio) and Frank Debonis. Tony proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and reconnected with the love of his life from his hometown, the late Ethel "Jackie" Peabody, whom he married when he was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.



Throughout his entire life, Jackie was always by his side acting as his best carpenter's assistant and biggest supporter. Following his time in the Air Force, Tony was a high school woodshop teacher. He later worked for more than 25 years at Merchandising Equipment Group (M.E.G.) providing interior installations for Macy's and other stores at malls across the country.



When Tony wasn't working on jobs or at home, he could always be found at Mark's Auto Parts helping out his friend Mark Oquisanti. His passion for woodworking could also be seen through the work he did for friends, family, and the community, including his daughters' Girl Scout troop and his grandchildren's classroom projects like Grandma Moses picture frames for their art projects. He cherished spending time with his daughter Pam in making a tree each year for the Festival of Trees at the Wadsworth Atheneum. The word "no" was not in his vocabulary when it came to lending a helping hand to his family and friends.



In his retirement he could often be found visiting his favorite spots Panera Bread, Target, and McDonald's with Jackie and his daughters. He always had a charismatic smile and a story to tell.



Tony is predeceased by his wife, Ethel "Jackie" Peabody; his brother, Ralph DeBonis; his sister-in-law, Shirley Murphy; his son-in-law, Douglas Delgrosso, who he spoke of fondly and missed very much; and his best friend, Lindy Dorman. Tony leaves behind two amazing sisters, Rita and Phyllis Debonis of Berlin, who always brought him goodies from Costco and the latest news from his hometown. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Nancy DeBonis of Wayne, New Jersey, who visited him with the best Italian cookies in hand; and his three daughters, Cynthia Delgrosso of Andover, Massachusetts; Pamela (Ron) Evans of Bolton; and Karen (Richard) Greene of Granby; and his four grandchildren, Matthew Delgrosso, Kaitlin Greene, Shannon Greene, and Kirsten Greene. Tony also leaves behind his precious grand-dog, Deja.



Tony was grateful to have such wonderful friends in Mike Greenberg of Bloomfield, and Roland Christianson of Nashville, Tennessee.



The family would like to thank Reva, his primary caregiver, in addition to Millie, Michelle, Carol, and everyone at Vitas, along with all the other angels that helped care for him during his final months.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, 53 Capitol Ave., Hartford, with refreshments and "cheddar onion burgers" in the parish basement immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Holy Trinity Parish where Tony spent many Sundays enjoying the company of the parish family and their dogs.







Francis "Tony" A. Debonis of Enfield, formerly of Berlin, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.He was born on July 25, 1932, in Berlin, the son of the late Annita (DiPucchio) and Frank Debonis. Tony proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and reconnected with the love of his life from his hometown, the late Ethel "Jackie" Peabody, whom he married when he was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.Throughout his entire life, Jackie was always by his side acting as his best carpenter's assistant and biggest supporter. Following his time in the Air Force, Tony was a high school woodshop teacher. He later worked for more than 25 years at Merchandising Equipment Group (M.E.G.) providing interior installations for Macy's and other stores at malls across the country.When Tony wasn't working on jobs or at home, he could always be found at Mark's Auto Parts helping out his friend Mark Oquisanti. His passion for woodworking could also be seen through the work he did for friends, family, and the community, including his daughters' Girl Scout troop and his grandchildren's classroom projects like Grandma Moses picture frames for their art projects. He cherished spending time with his daughter Pam in making a tree each year for the Festival of Trees at the Wadsworth Atheneum. The word "no" was not in his vocabulary when it came to lending a helping hand to his family and friends.In his retirement he could often be found visiting his favorite spots Panera Bread, Target, and McDonald's with Jackie and his daughters. He always had a charismatic smile and a story to tell.Tony is predeceased by his wife, Ethel "Jackie" Peabody; his brother, Ralph DeBonis; his sister-in-law, Shirley Murphy; his son-in-law, Douglas Delgrosso, who he spoke of fondly and missed very much; and his best friend, Lindy Dorman. Tony leaves behind two amazing sisters, Rita and Phyllis Debonis of Berlin, who always brought him goodies from Costco and the latest news from his hometown. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Nancy DeBonis of Wayne, New Jersey, who visited him with the best Italian cookies in hand; and his three daughters, Cynthia Delgrosso of Andover, Massachusetts; Pamela (Ron) Evans of Bolton; and Karen (Richard) Greene of Granby; and his four grandchildren, Matthew Delgrosso, Kaitlin Greene, Shannon Greene, and Kirsten Greene. Tony also leaves behind his precious grand-dog, Deja.Tony was grateful to have such wonderful friends in Mike Greenberg of Bloomfield, and Roland Christianson of Nashville, Tennessee.The family would like to thank Reva, his primary caregiver, in addition to Millie, Michelle, Carol, and everyone at Vitas, along with all the other angels that helped care for him during his final months.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, 53 Capitol Ave., Hartford, with refreshments and "cheddar onion burgers" in the parish basement immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Holy Trinity Parish where Tony spent many Sundays enjoying the company of the parish family and their dogs. Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close