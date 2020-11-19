Francis A. DeGray, 91, of Ellington, beloved husband of Margaret (Collins) DeGray died peacefully at Hartford Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, with family by his side.Frank was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on Aug. 30, 1929, son of the late W. Earl and Ina (Oman) DeGray. He grew up in Wilbraham, Massachusetts. Frank willingly entered the U.S. Army at age 17 and served during WWII. He was recently honored for his service by the town of Ellington in a memorable outdoor ceremony at his home. He married Marge, the love of his life, on Oct. 19, 1957, and they settled in Ellington. He owned and operated Frank DeGray Motorcycles in Ellington for over 45 years. Frank specialized in Enduro racing and was recognized as the New England Enduro Grand Champion twice in the 1960's. His knowledge of the intricacies of a motorcycle was vast and widely respected among riders all over New England and beyond. Through his love of this sport his family was able to experience many unique adventures that will be talked about for decades to come. He was easily spotted on the trail not because of his number, but by the "lucky jacket" he always wore – the sport coat he was married in. He was a member and organizer of the CT Ramblers Club meetings and events for many years and was instrumental in organizing the annual Snow Run. He has passed his love of motorcycles on to his sons and grandsons. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling to the family cabin in Vermont, where he and Marge enjoyed many peaceful weekends enjoying nature. He was an avid reader with a constant thirst for knowledge, and also loved watching sports and old movies with his wife. Frank was always interested in new ideas, new innovations, had an open mind to try the latest and greatest, and was never idle. His many hobbies, interests and activities included hiking, reading, restoring vintage motorcycles, organizing day rides with his motorcycle buddies, cutting lumber on his portable saw mill, cutting his own firewood, making apple cider and Christmas fudge to give away to family and friends, snowmobiling, snow shoeing, working on his cabin installing siding and interior paneling that he made himself, and building Adirondack chairs for his children. His mind ever active and brilliant, he invented the route sheet holder for Enduro participants, a bicycle-powered sump pump which evolved into a motorcycle-powered sump pump, and had the ability to improvise and fix anything that was broken versus buying something new. His son Gerry recalls that when he was building his own house, his Dad was hands on from foundation to finish. Gerry says "Later I found out that he would tell Mom that I was wearing him out; I had said the exact same thing to my wife! Neither one of us would be the first to admit we were tired. He instilled that kind of work ethic in us all." In later years he enjoyed telling us stories about serving in the army and also his adventures traveling across the country to find work before he was married, the 24 hour bowling opportunities in California, and his banner sales year in 1966, selling numerous Bonneville motorcycles, which set his business on the road to success. He was fiercely independent, still cutting his lawn, snow-blowing his driveway, and even riding his motorcycle two years ago to visit his wife when she was in the nearby hospital! His devotion to Marge was never more evident than in these recent years.A kind, caring, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend he will be dearly missed. Dad: as you always said whenever we were parting ways, with a wave and a smile, "Later!"Along with his wife Marge, of over 63 years; he leaves his children, Ronald DeGray of West Hartford, Gerald DeGray and his partner, Teresa Reinertson of Searsburg, Vermont, Peter DeGray and his partner, Suzanne Johnson of Tacoma, Washington, Doreen Petrozza and her husband, Daniel of Ellington, Diane Dobrowolski of Ellington, and Eric DeGray and his wife, Lisa of Enfield; his sister, Theresa Theriault; his grandchildren, Moriah and Evan, Ciara and Nicholas, Robin and Alisha, and Allie; his great grandchildren, Abigail, Avery, and Andrew; and two sisters-in-law, Hazel Strong and Joyce Lanphear. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert DeGray and his sisters, Mary Harrison, Millie Chadderton, and Dody Szuba.Funeral services and burial will be private at the request of his family. A Frank DeGray Memorial Ride will be held in spring with more details to come.Frank was a faithful supporter of the Springfield Rescue Mission; donations in his honor can be made to PO Box 9045 Springfield MA 01102-9045 or atLadd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements. Please visitfor online condolences.