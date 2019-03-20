Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born in East Hartford to Francis Sr. and Anna A. (Sullivan) Maffe, he graduated from East Hartford High School in 1955, went on to graduate from Morse College in 1959, where he served as class president, and also graduated from University of Connecticut in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He retired from Hall & Muska, Inc. where he was president and formerly the registrar of voters in Manchester for eight years. Frank formerly served as a Board of Director and vice president of Manchester Employees Credit Union, Board of Director of the Manchester Scholarship Foundation, chairman of the Town of Manchester Building Committee, member of Campbell Council Knights of Columbus and past grand knight and past district deputy, member and treasurer of the Manchester Democratic Town Committee and chairman of the First District, member of Manchester UNICO, member of the Manchester Board of Education for 12 years and served as its secretary, member of the Fleet Bank Advisory Board, member of the Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals, and member of the Manchester Buckland Advisory Committee for the Buckland Industrial Park.



Besides his wife, Frank is survived by his children, Francis A. Maffe III and his wife, Lori, of Acworth, Georgia, Keith A. Maffe and his wife, Susan, of Middletown, Kimberly S. Rowe and her husband, Thomas, of Middlefield, Tricia Antico, and Richard Skarzynski and his wife, Andrea; his grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Benjamin, Justin, Sean, Adam, Patrick, Connor, and Dylan; his great-grandchildren, Richard Orion and Aidan; his sister-in-law, Carol D. Maffe of East Hartford; and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his wife, Joan "Cris" (DeCarli) Maffe; and his brother, John C. Maffe.



Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by burial in Buckland Cemetery, 1210 Tolland Tpke., Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maffe Foundation c/o Manchester Scholarship Foundation, 20 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT 06040.



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com



Francis "Frank" A. Maffe Jr., 81, of Manchester, the husband of Kathleen R. (Reilly) Maffe, died March 17, 2019.Born in East Hartford to Francis Sr. and Anna A. (Sullivan) Maffe, he graduated from East Hartford High School in 1955, went on to graduate from Morse College in 1959, where he served as class president, and also graduated from University of Connecticut in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He retired from Hall & Muska, Inc. where he was president and formerly the registrar of voters in Manchester for eight years. Frank formerly served as a Board of Director and vice president of Manchester Employees Credit Union, Board of Director of the Manchester Scholarship Foundation, chairman of the Town of Manchester Building Committee, member of Campbell Council Knights of Columbus and past grand knight and past district deputy, member and treasurer of the Manchester Democratic Town Committee and chairman of the First District, member of Manchester UNICO, member of the Manchester Board of Education for 12 years and served as its secretary, member of the Fleet Bank Advisory Board, member of the Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals, and member of the Manchester Buckland Advisory Committee for the Buckland Industrial Park.Besides his wife, Frank is survived by his children, Francis A. Maffe III and his wife, Lori, of Acworth, Georgia, Keith A. Maffe and his wife, Susan, of Middletown, Kimberly S. Rowe and her husband, Thomas, of Middlefield, Tricia Antico, and Richard Skarzynski and his wife, Andrea; his grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Benjamin, Justin, Sean, Adam, Patrick, Connor, and Dylan; his great-grandchildren, Richard Orion and Aidan; his sister-in-law, Carol D. Maffe of East Hartford; and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his wife, Joan "Cris" (DeCarli) Maffe; and his brother, John C. Maffe.Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by burial in Buckland Cemetery, 1210 Tolland Tpke., Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maffe Foundation c/o Manchester Scholarship Foundation, 20 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT 06040.For online condolences please visit Funeral Home John F. Tierney Funeral Home

219 West Center Street

Manchester , CT 06040-4857

(860) 643-1222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close