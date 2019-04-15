Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis C. Daglio. View Sign





Fran was born in 1926, the son of the late Carlo and Concetta (Benazzi) Daglio. Fran proudly served our country in the United States Navy during World War II, and was a graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Engineering. He enjoyed a long career as a homebuilder in the Southington area. Fran was active in his community as a member of the VFW, Windsor Marksmen Gun Club, the Experimental Aircraft Association (E.A.A.), and the Quiet Birdmen. Fran built and piloted his own private plane, an accomplishment of which he was very proud. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and gardening.



Fran is survived by his two children, Peter Daglio and his wife, Debra, of East Windsor, and Jane LaRocca and her husband, Richard, of Enfield; two grandchildren, Juliane LaRocca and Michael Daglio; two great-grandchildren; a special nephew, William Ranney Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, and their son, Zachary Ranney; and two nieces. In addition to his beloved wife, Fran was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Daglio and Irene Ranney.



All services are private and have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels.



The family would like to extend very special thanks to Fran's caregiver, Darla Brock, the staff of Fresh River Healthcare, and Beacon Hospice for their dedicated care throughout this difficult time.



Donations in memory of Fran may be made to the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 105, Windsor Locks, CT 06096, or to St. Joseph's Residence, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



