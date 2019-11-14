Francis Dorunda, 87, of Enfield died surrounded by family on Nov. 11, 2019.
He was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on April 24, 1932, to the late Michael and Anna (Pristai) Dorunda. Francis bravely entered the U.S. Army at 21, where he served during the Korean War and he earned a good conduct medal and service medal. He was a first generation Slovakian, and he worked hard to raise a family with his wife, Josephine.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Josephine of Enfield; his daughters, Shirley White and her husband, William, of East Hartford and Therese Taylor and her husband, David, of Agawam Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Donald and his wife, Carina, Steven, Michael, and Sarah; three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jayson, and Isabella; and many extended family and friends.
Burial with military honors will be held Monday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main St., Agawam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Francis' name to a .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home, Agawam.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019