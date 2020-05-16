Francis E. Phillips, 98, of Ellington, beloved husband of Barbara Z. Phillips for 71 years, passed away May 12, 2020.
He was born Oct. 4, 1921, in Bristol, one of eleven children of Nicholas and Laura Phillips. He grew up in Rockville, attending St. Bernard School, Rockville High School, Howell Cheney Technical School and the management program at Lincoln Institute, and was involved in several sports teams as a star athlete. He began his career as a machinist at Hamilton Standard and was then drafted into the United States Army in 1943. Francis proudly served his country as a corporal for three years in the 42nd infantry Rainbow Division during World War II under the command of General Patton. Following the war, he resumed his employment at Hamilton Standard. Francis began his career as a machine operator and worked his way up to plant manager, where he oversaw all three buildings of the corporation. Francis spent 47 years at this company, with his career culminating as director of Human Resource Programs. Francis was dedicated to helping young adults, not only through coaching sports leagues in the town of Vernon, but also by developing programs in local technical schools which targeted both male and female high school graduates who would otherwise be unable to obtain advanced education. Francis was proud to have provided the opportunity for women to pursue employment in technical careers such as machining. He received the Pericles Award due to his accomplishments in this area and served as chairman on the Board of Trustees for the state technical colleges.
He was a loving and involved father to his three children, embracing each of their spouses as his own, and was a devoted and adoring grandfather. Francis' faith was very important to him, exemplified through his great generosity and his willingness to put the needs of others before his own. Francis is survived by his son ,Mark Phillips ,and his wife, Anne; his son, David Phillips, and his wife, Maria; his daughter, Barbara-Anne Angelica, and her husband, Mark; his granddaughter, Melissa Strauss and her husband, Robert; his grandson, Jason Phillips; his granddaughter, Nicole Angelica; his granddaughter, Kathryn Angelica; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Angelina Skoly; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and many loved ones.
There will be a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.
For online condolences, please visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
