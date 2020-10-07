1/
Francis F. Willis
Francis F. Willis, 96, of Stafford Springs, beloved husband of the late Doris (Minor) Willis (1987), passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born in Stafford Springs, the son of the late Leonard and Rose (Handel) Willis, he has lived in Stafford Springs most of his life. Francis proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He loved farming and was a hard-working farmer on his own farm and for Bahler's Farm in Ellington, and previously for the former I.H. Woodworth Farm in Enfield, along with other farms in the area. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather who enjoyed being with his family and friends. He enjoyed sitting on his porch talking to friends, feeding, and watching birds outside his window, and feeding the squirrels.

He is survived by his children, Rose Jarvis of Windsor Locks, David Willis and his wife, Marion, of Broad Brook, Marietta Conlin and Doris Mokrzecki, both of Stafford Springs, and Frederick Willis of Enfield; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his infant son, and his grandson, Jeremy Laviolette.

His family would like to thank the Vernon VNA Hospice staff for the wonderful care that they gave to Francis, and a special thank you to Eileen and Louie.

His family will receive friends for calling hours on Friday, Oct. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will follow in Crystal Lake Cemetery in Stafford Springs with military honors. Face coverings are required for the calling hours and service.

For online condolences and guest book, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
