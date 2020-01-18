Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis J. Duntz. View Sign Service Information Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 (860)-875-1415 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in North East, New York, April 16, 1925, the son of the late Ned and Ruth (Hoffman) Duntz. He was the past president of the Central CT Chapter of WWII Submarine Sailor in Plainville, and Baystate West Chapter in West Springfield, Massachusetts. He loved walking his dog two miles a day, every day, and feeding all of the birds in the area. He also loved golfing, bowling, boxing, baseball and football. His favorite teams were the Red Sox and Patriots.



He is survived by his children, Francis J. von Duntz and his wife, Lucinda K., Gregory A. Duntz, Gary B. Duntz, Sandra L. Duntz, Pamela J. Lajeunesse, and Lisa M. Bramlett and her husband, David; his grandchildren, Tristan P., Sacha M., and Nicholas A. von Duntz, and Stephanie D. LaBrecque, Heather M. Duntz, and Madison L. Bramlett; and his great-grandchildren, Austin Z., Trinity E., and Caleb J. LaBrecque, Mckinley J. Warren, William, Zariyeo and Elise von Duntz, and Colton Bramlett.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 10 to 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd. (Rte. 195) Tolland. A memorial service with military honors will follow at 11 a.m., at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will remain private at the convenience of the family.



For online condolences, please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



Francis J. Duntz, 94, of Tolland, beloved husband of 67 years to the late Lorraine (Lajeunesse) Duntz passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.He was born in North East, New York, April 16, 1925, the son of the late Ned and Ruth (Hoffman) Duntz. He was the past president of the Central CT Chapter of WWII Submarine Sailor in Plainville, and Baystate West Chapter in West Springfield, Massachusetts. He loved walking his dog two miles a day, every day, and feeding all of the birds in the area. He also loved golfing, bowling, boxing, baseball and football. His favorite teams were the Red Sox and Patriots.He is survived by his children, Francis J. von Duntz and his wife, Lucinda K., Gregory A. Duntz, Gary B. Duntz, Sandra L. Duntz, Pamela J. Lajeunesse, and Lisa M. Bramlett and her husband, David; his grandchildren, Tristan P., Sacha M., and Nicholas A. von Duntz, and Stephanie D. LaBrecque, Heather M. Duntz, and Madison L. Bramlett; and his great-grandchildren, Austin Z., Trinity E., and Caleb J. LaBrecque, Mckinley J. Warren, William, Zariyeo and Elise von Duntz, and Colton Bramlett.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 10 to 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd. (Rte. 195) Tolland. A memorial service with military honors will follow at 11 a.m., at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will remain private at the convenience of the family.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close