Francis J. Spilecki "Frank" age 94, of Manchester passed away on May 19, 2020.Frank was born in Newport, Rhode Island on April 29, 1926, the son of the late Francis J and Mary (O'Connell) Spilecki. He graduated from De La Salle Academy then joined the U.S. Army Air Corps where he serviced in active duty during World War II on B24 bombers as a tail gunner. After his service he continued his education and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island. He was married to Mary Quigley on July 28, 1951. They were married for 69 years. Frank owned F. J Spilecki Reality for over 25 years, selling residential and commercial real estate. Prior to real estate he was employed with Sun Oil Company as a New England sales manager. He enjoyed all sports, including tennis, skiing, golf, football, and basketball. He was a Whalers season ticket holder until the day they left Hartford, and his grandson Alex is fond of saying "He went to so many Whaler games he can still hear "Brass Bonanza". He was also dedicated to Notre Dame football and woman's basketball (there was no better coach than Muffet McGraw), and anything either of his grandsons were playing. He never missed a game, even when Blake played football in single digit temperatures, and always had advice to offer. His favorite sport to play was tennis and he enjoyed playing with his weekly tennis group. However; we suspect he enjoyed the post-match breakfasts at Rein's Deli even more. Frank was actively involved with St. Bridget Church; He was a member of two small Christian communities with one being the men's group. He was also a past president of the Manchester board of realtors, a member of Manchester Rotary, Manchester racket club and a past member of Manchester Country Club.Francis is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughter, Catherine Jensen, and her husband; Wade, of Westerly, Rhode Island; his daughter, Deborah Toop, and her husband, David, of Manchester; and his daughter, Sandra Spilecki, also of Manchester; his grandson, Alexander Jensen, and his wife, Sandra, and son, Webb, of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandson, Blake Jensen, and his wife, Liz ,and their two daughters, Maddy and Olivia, of Norfolk, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his brother, Stanley Spilecki, and his wife, Sandra, of Hamden; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family including Jane, Bobby, Gail, Michael, Stanley Jr., Michelle, and Susan. Francis is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Spilecki, and his wife, Jean, of Newington; his nephew, Brian Spilecki, of Melbourne, Australia; his brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Ellen Sweeney, and their son, Jeffery Sweeney, of Newport; and his brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Anne Quigley of Middletown, Rhode Island.Due to current circumstances; calling hours at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home in Manchester and a Mass of Christian burial with military honors will be held at a future date as announced by the family. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Newport, Rhode Island.In lieu of flowers; memorial donations may be made to the Building fund of the St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 80 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042.For online condolences, please visit