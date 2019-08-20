Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Bartholomew Church 736 Middle Turnpike East Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Francis "Frank" L. Plante, 91, passed peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home in Vernon.



He was born in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, to the late Alfred and Laurette (Guevremont) Plante, and grew up in Spencer, Massachusetts. Frank proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return from Korea, Frank began a career with Hood Milk, which brought him to Hartford and eventually to his home in Vernon where he has lived since 1960. He worked until his retirement as an insurance agent with Prudential where he served as the District Chairman in the South Windsor office. Frank was also a member of the Hartford Association of Life Insurance Underwriters, where he consistently earned the National Quality Award and National Sales Achievement Awards. Frank was also a member of the Army-Navy Club in Manchester. Frank loved to travel and enjoyed a front row seat at many musical theater productions, especially as a longtime member of Goodspeed Opera House. He was devoted and generous to his entire family and enjoyed countless longstanding friendships.



Frank leaves his children, David F. Plante and his partner, Jody H. Chritton, of Easton, New Hampshire, Nadine (Plante) Romay and her husband, Robert, of Manchester, and Janice (Plante) Kneeland of Tolland. He also leaves seven loving grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Myron Plante of Buffalo, New York; his former wife, Pauline (Dragon) Plante of Willington; his best friend and beloved companion, Marion Spink of East Brookfield, Massachusetts; and his grandson, Timothy Kneeland of Tolland.



Frank's family is deeply grateful for the care he received from Dr. Richard Orris, the Visiting Nurse Association, Helping Hands Home Care, and most especially CNA Elizabeth Mendy, the live-in caregiver who became a part of Frank's family during the past four years while she was taking such excellent care of him.



Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



A funeral Mass for Frank will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester. Friends and family are asked to go directly to the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish Cemetery in Spencer.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Building Fund for Saint Bartholomew Church, checks payable to: Saint Teresa of Calcutta, 80 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042.



