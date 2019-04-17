Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Francis P. "Frank" Lucey Jr., 88, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 12, 2019.



Born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, son of the late Francis P. and Margaret M. (Sullivan) Lucey, he grew up in Springfield, graduating from Springfield Technical High School, Class of 1950. He attended Bryant College in Rhode Island. As an Army veteran of the Korean War, he attained the rank of Sergeant First Class, receiving the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in ground operations against the enemy. He also received the Ambassador of Peace award from the Republic of Korea.



Frank retired from United Technology Corp. after 38 years. While there he golfed with the Lunar League and in 1976 had a hole-in-one. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his yearly retreats to Mount Snow in Vermont. He was able to play until recently because of friends Ron and Terry. He was a loyal fan of the Patriots, a Red Sox season ticket holder for over 50 years, and he enjoyed watching the UConn women's basketball games on TV.



Frank loved the time spent with family at Hawk's Nest in Old Lyme. Trips to England, Scotland, France, and Hawaii with Pat and Dan and the drive cross-country from Connecticut to California with his wife were treasured memories. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he was their biggest fan at every event in their lives, from school plays to award ceremonies, to sports - every one of them.



He leaves his wife of 66 years, Lois M. (Trites) Lucey, who took the best care of him through sickness and health. He will be missed dearly by his children, Francis P. Lucey III and his wife, Patricia, of Chicopee, Karen E. Parsons and her husband, Doug, of Suffield, Lynda L. Flanagan of Enfield, and David J. Lucey of Enfield; 10 grandchildren, Alan, Eric, Nora Parsons, Jerry, Jennifer, Lindsay, Sarah, Kelsey Flanagan, McKayla, Jillian Lucey; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kÿe, Kyah, and Brenna Lee; and a brother, Richard Lucey and his wife, Patricia, of Reading, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Jerry Flanagan.



Special thanks to the VNA Hospice in Holyoke and the family at Renaissance Manor on Cabot for their wonderful care. The Veterans Home Care team in Springfield for guiding us through the process.



At the request of the family the services will be private.



Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104, or the Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care Team, 575 Beech St., Holyoke, MA 01040.



For online condolences, please visit



www.brownefuneralchapel.com\







Francis P. "Frank" Lucey Jr., 88, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 12, 2019.Born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, son of the late Francis P. and Margaret M. (Sullivan) Lucey, he grew up in Springfield, graduating from Springfield Technical High School, Class of 1950. He attended Bryant College in Rhode Island. As an Army veteran of the Korean War, he attained the rank of Sergeant First Class, receiving the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in ground operations against the enemy. He also received the Ambassador of Peace award from the Republic of Korea.Frank retired from United Technology Corp. after 38 years. While there he golfed with the Lunar League and in 1976 had a hole-in-one. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his yearly retreats to Mount Snow in Vermont. He was able to play until recently because of friends Ron and Terry. He was a loyal fan of the Patriots, a Red Sox season ticket holder for over 50 years, and he enjoyed watching the UConn women's basketball games on TV.Frank loved the time spent with family at Hawk's Nest in Old Lyme. Trips to England, Scotland, France, and Hawaii with Pat and Dan and the drive cross-country from Connecticut to California with his wife were treasured memories. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he was their biggest fan at every event in their lives, from school plays to award ceremonies, to sports - every one of them.He leaves his wife of 66 years, Lois M. (Trites) Lucey, who took the best care of him through sickness and health. He will be missed dearly by his children, Francis P. Lucey III and his wife, Patricia, of Chicopee, Karen E. Parsons and her husband, Doug, of Suffield, Lynda L. Flanagan of Enfield, and David J. Lucey of Enfield; 10 grandchildren, Alan, Eric, Nora Parsons, Jerry, Jennifer, Lindsay, Sarah, Kelsey Flanagan, McKayla, Jillian Lucey; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kÿe, Kyah, and Brenna Lee; and a brother, Richard Lucey and his wife, Patricia, of Reading, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Jerry Flanagan.Special thanks to the VNA Hospice in Holyoke and the family at Renaissance Manor on Cabot for their wonderful care. The Veterans Home Care team in Springfield for guiding us through the process.At the request of the family the services will be private.Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104, or the Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care Team, 575 Beech St., Holyoke, MA 01040.For online condolences, please visit Funeral Home Browne Funeral Chapels

43 Shaker Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 745-3115 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Korean War Bronze Star Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.