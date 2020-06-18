Hoopi Shoopi! A polka party kicked off in heaven on June 15, 2020, when Francis "Frank" Putira, 88, joined the love of his life, Ellie (Cadder), in heaven. He left his earthly home with family by his side.Born Feb. 20, 1932, in Kingston, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Mary (Stash) and Michael Putera. Frank was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and after the service moved to Connecticut, where he met and married Ellie. They made their home in Manchester where they lived for over 60 years. An electrician by trade, Frank was employed by the Travelers Insurance Co. for over 30 years, and his handiwork lives on in the many homes he wired in Manchester and surrounding towns. He was a communicant of the Church of the Assumption, and a longtime active member of the Army Navy Club and the VFW. He and Ellie enjoyed many memorable trips through both their church and the Manchester Senior Center.Frank is survived by his five loving daughters, Mary Snow of Manchester, Annie Gentile and her husband, Tom, of Vernon, Bridget Bergeron and her husband, Jeff, of Ellington, Laura Walker and her husband, Michael, of Sayville, New York, and Jennifer Peacock and her husband, Jason, of East Haddam. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Erin Snow and her significant other, Brian Faucher, Iain Snow, Daniel Gentile and his wife, Samantha, Brian Gentile, Sarah (Bergeron) and her husband, Frank Levick IV, Jenny (Bergeron) and her husband, Pawel Chmura, Joe Bergeron and his wife, Ashley, David Bergeron, Kathy (Bergeron) and her husband, Andrew Oliwa, and Everest Peacock. Frank was doubly blessed with six great-grandchildren, Jackson and Marabella Gentile, Frank and Julius Levick, Jozef and Damian Chmura, and looked forward to meeting a seventh great-grandchild Bergeron later this year. Besides his parents, Frank was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Joseph, Ann, Mary, Michael, and James.Francis's calling hours will be today, June 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Manchester Funeral Home 142 E. Center St. Manchester, CT 06040.His Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at Assumption Church, 29 S. Adam St., Manchester, burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in East Hartford.To sign an online guestbook visitPhoto: