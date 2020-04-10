Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis R. "Fran" Barile, 86, of Portland, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital. He was the devoted husband of the love of his life, Marilyn J. "Lynn" (Pinto) Barile for 61 years.Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Mary (Pierre) Barile.In addition to his loving wife, Marilyn, he is survived by siblings, Marie Murray, and Lawrence J. Barile; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Dominic Anthony Barile, Lucy M. Theresa Felice, Angela Mary Barile, William John Barile, Michael Francis Barile Sr., Carmella C. "Minnie" Serignese, Rocco James Barile Sr., Edward Joseph Barile, Victor William Barile, and Yolanda V. "Goodie" Temple.Fran was a graduate of East Hartford High School, a U.S. Army veteran, and later attended Morse School of Business. He had a long career working for the State of Connecticut in the Department of Social Services as a Unit Supervisor. He was lucky to retire early and enjoyed 35 years of retirement. Fran enjoyed jumping in the car with Lynn for day trips throughout Connecticut and the Northeast, as well as visiting Italy, Canada, and Mexico. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed getting together with friends to play a round of golf. He once scored a hole-in-one. Also, he was a big UConn basketball fan who had season tickets for many years and later followed the CT Sun in similar fashion. Fran was a lifelong Yankee fan who was lucky enough to witness Don Larson's perfect game in the '56 World Series. Most of all, Fran Barile was well respected and beloved by his large extended family, with whom he remained connected all his life. He is recalled as a "soft spoken man with a big heart," and a man who "enjoyed family, good food, and good humor." His gentle and compassionate spirit will be missed by all those who knew him.Due the current circumstances, a private burial service will be held at St. James Cemetery, Manchester, and the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.At a future date, a graveside memorial service will be held.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

