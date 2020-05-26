Francis R. Zumpano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis R. Zumpano, 76, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Emily (Smith) Zumpano passed away peacefully at home Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Born in Port Jervis, New York, on Aug. 19, 1943, he was the son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Via) Zumpano. He graduated with an engineering degree from Syracuse University and married his high school sweetheart in 1965. They settled in South Windsor where they raised their family. Francis worked at UTRC for 35 years until he retired in 2000. After his retirement, he was able to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren whom he adored. He enjoyed the outdoors, golfing with the UTC Golf League, tending to his beautiful lawn, hiking and biking many miles over the years and creating his model train layouts. He dedicated a lot of time as a volunteer at the Goodwin Forest in Hampton, managing trails and creating detailed maps.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Adrien and Eric Raffia of Enfield, and Amy and Michael Short of Ellington; his grandchildren, Lauren and Kristen Raffia, and Conor and Kaley Short. He is survived by his brother, Vincent and his wife, Joanne, of New Jersey; his brother-in-law, Thomas and his wife, Debbie, of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Joan Kelly and her husband, Jim, of New York. He was loved beyond measure and will be greatly missed by many.

Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Saturday, May 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Attendance may be limited by the funeral home for periods of time as necessary to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

For online expressions of sympathy please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 26 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 26, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
May 26, 2020
Emily I would like to send my Heart Felt Sympathy to you and family. I remember Francis as a kind and friendly young man at P J High.
Eleanor Gobel
Classmate
May 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Steven Carlton
May 24, 2020
Our condolences to Emily, Adrien, Amy and family on your loss. Fran was a great friend and neighbor and we will miss him. Elaine and Al Pilver
Elaine & Al Pilver
Friend
May 24, 2020
Fran & I spent a lot of time hiking together and working on Trails. We also enjoyed playing golf together. He was a great friend! I greatly regret that I hadn't contacted him recently. My deepest condolences to his wife Emily and the rest of his family. I hope to attend his funeral and share my feelings about Fran with his family.

Chuck Sack
Friend
May 24, 2020
Emily, I have such fond memories of you and Fran growing up together in Port Jervis. My heartfelt sympathy to you and your family....You are in my thoughts and prayers. Most sincerely, Kathy Solomon Mohl
Kathy Solomon Mohl
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved