Francis R. Zumpano, 76, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Emily (Smith) Zumpano passed away peacefully at home Thursday, May 21, 2020.Born in Port Jervis, New York, on Aug. 19, 1943, he was the son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Via) Zumpano. He graduated with an engineering degree from Syracuse University and married his high school sweetheart in 1965. They settled in South Windsor where they raised their family. Francis worked at UTRC for 35 years until he retired in 2000. After his retirement, he was able to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren whom he adored. He enjoyed the outdoors, golfing with the UTC Golf League, tending to his beautiful lawn, hiking and biking many miles over the years and creating his model train layouts. He dedicated a lot of time as a volunteer at the Goodwin Forest in Hampton, managing trails and creating detailed maps.In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Adrien and Eric Raffia of Enfield, and Amy and Michael Short of Ellington; his grandchildren, Lauren and Kristen Raffia, and Conor and Kaley Short. He is survived by his brother, Vincent and his wife, Joanne, of New Jersey; his brother-in-law, Thomas and his wife, Debbie, of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Joan Kelly and her husband, Jim, of New York. He was loved beyond measure and will be greatly missed by many.Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Saturday, May 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Attendance may be limited by the funeral home for periods of time as necessary to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.