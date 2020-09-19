Francis Sagis Votta, 87, of Vernon, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, with his loving family beside him.
Born on May 5, 1933, in Providence, Rhode Island, the eldest son of the late Cosmo and Victoria (Sisco) Votta, he attended and graduated from Pawtucket West High School, Class of 1951. Frank was a proud Air Force crew chief airman and veteran, he never flew again after his honorable discharge. He worked for 27 years with the John Hancock Insurance Company, and in retirement for Sears Hardware. Frank met his lifelong love, Ann Marie (McDowell, predeceased 10 years) at an Air Force USO dance, married in 1955 and became known for their spirited jitterbug.
Together they made their home in Connecticut, raised their five children and welcomed the light of their lives, their nine grandsons and their wives. Derek Votta of Tolland; Michael and Barbara Votta of East Windsor and his son, Joshua and wife, Shauna Votta of Oklahoma; Andrew and Lorraine Votta of Enfield and their sons, Andrew Tyler, Matthew and Luke; Maria and David McEvoy of Manchester and their sons, Samuel, Adam, and Benjamin; and Lynne and Joe Carnemolla of Tolland and their sons, Ryan, John and wife, Katlyn. Frank cherished his family and concluded every dinner's grace with "keep my family safe" which included his brother and sister in-law, James and Jane Votta of Pennsylvania; his beloved sisters Eleanor McGovern and Elizabeth Lavoie (previously deceased); Ann's family: Joyce Baxter, Charlotte Baker, Charles McDowell III, Molly Heber, and Yvonne Sullivan (predeceased). All of his many in-laws, nephews and nieces were dear to him.
He treasured the moments friends and neighbors would stop by for a quick hello. Frank took immense pride in his many years of coaching in Vernon midget basketball and for being a principal pioneer who brought the first girls recreational basketball league to Vernon. He beamed with pride as many past players remembered him and his positive affect. He was an avid sports fan who "hated" watching his favorite teams, the Yankees and Giants. Frank golfed, fished, played basketball, refereed, bowled, and had brief stint on his Air Force Squadron's football team. His greatest joy was supporting his family in their varied interests: He was often recognized as the "loudest fan.' An active member of the Manchester Country Club, known for his play at the card table and the course. Visiting Pop meant that you were going to play cards as he knew all the games and played them well, especially Gin, Setback, Cribbage, and Crazy Eights. A proud Master Points earning Bridge player, he enjoyed playing at the South Windsor / Vernon Senior Centers. Family life meant everything; he and Ann were known for their Sunday dinners, bocce tournaments, Tennessee pulled pork, and annual Easter frittatas, (made only with Westerly Sausage from Ritacco's Market). The family made many trips to Westerly and Misquamicut where he loving retold how it used to be. Pop was known for his quick phone calls of "just checking in" or "are you watching the game". He called himself a man of few words, though that's all that was needed to remind you how much he cared.
Family and friends may join in celebrating Frank's life Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace in Rockville. Burial will follow in Valley Falls Cemetery, Vernon with military honors.
Frank had great pride in the USA and Armed Forces; in lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Wounded Warriors
Project.
