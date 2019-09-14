Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis W. "Frank" Malack. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Willington, son of the late John and Anna (Mikushek) Malack. He was a self-employed heavy equipment operator and known as a master bulldozer operator, transforming land into ponds, digging foundations for homes, and clearing fields for farmers' harvest. Frank attended Roaring Brook, Village Hill, Hall Memorial, and Windham High Schools. While a student at Roaring Brook School at age 12, his daily responsibility was to attend to the wood stove. He received 15 dollars of pay for the year and bought himself a bicycle. He also cut wood with his father and brother to supply the surrounding schools with firewood for the school year. Every Saturday, he had to harness up the horse to the wagon or buggy to take his mother shopping to the A & P in Stafford Springs traveling on Polster Road. On returning home the horse would go into the Roaring Brook River to get a drink of water instead of a drink in Stafford Springs.



Frank served in the United States Army, in the 4th Infantry Division, stationed in Germany during the



Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Kathryn (Dunay) Malack; four children, Joan Mercier and her husband, Robert, Joe Malack, Brenda Malack, and Sally Pauloz and her husband, Rick; 10 grandchildren, Amy, Megan, Sarah, Caitlin, Robert, Michael, Jennifer, Katie, Thomas, and Andrew; great-granddaughter, Iris; sister, Rose Kubacka; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary, John, Anna, and Helen.



His funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 16, with a procession forming by 9 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.



Calling hours are Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Edward Church, 27 Church St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.



For online condolences or directions, please visit



www.introvignefuneralhome.com



Francis "Frank" W. Malack, 94, of Willington, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.He was born in Willington, son of the late John and Anna (Mikushek) Malack. He was a self-employed heavy equipment operator and known as a master bulldozer operator, transforming land into ponds, digging foundations for homes, and clearing fields for farmers' harvest. Frank attended Roaring Brook, Village Hill, Hall Memorial, and Windham High Schools. While a student at Roaring Brook School at age 12, his daily responsibility was to attend to the wood stove. He received 15 dollars of pay for the year and bought himself a bicycle. He also cut wood with his father and brother to supply the surrounding schools with firewood for the school year. Every Saturday, he had to harness up the horse to the wagon or buggy to take his mother shopping to the A & P in Stafford Springs traveling on Polster Road. On returning home the horse would go into the Roaring Brook River to get a drink of water instead of a drink in Stafford Springs.Frank served in the United States Army, in the 4th Infantry Division, stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict 1950 to 1952. Returning from the Army he worked for Joe Hipsky Sr. Farming. He then was employed by Joe Mottes Company. Joe Mottes bought a bulldozer and told Frank to operate it. Frank taught himself how to run and operate the bulldozer. In 1954, Frank started his own construction business operating D7 and D8 bulldozers. He cleared many acres of land and constructed many ponds. Sonny Hipsky worked with him on many projects. Frank was a "Jack of all trades." He enjoyed taking things apart and seeing how they operated. He enjoyed the Red Sox and NASCAR Racing, as well as traveling with his wife, Kathryn and spending time with his family.Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Kathryn (Dunay) Malack; four children, Joan Mercier and her husband, Robert, Joe Malack, Brenda Malack, and Sally Pauloz and her husband, Rick; 10 grandchildren, Amy, Megan, Sarah, Caitlin, Robert, Michael, Jennifer, Katie, Thomas, and Andrew; great-granddaughter, Iris; sister, Rose Kubacka; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary, John, Anna, and Helen.His funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 16, with a procession forming by 9 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.Calling hours are Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to St. Edward Church, 27 Church St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.For online condolences or directions, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close