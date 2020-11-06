1/1
Francis W. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis W. Smith, 83, of Enfield, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Helen K. (Kineas) Smith.

Francis was born on Sept. 13, 1937 in Hartford to the late William D. and Vivian (Horsfall) Smith. He was a graduate of Bulkeley H.S. Class of 1956, Hartford and then enlisted into the service with the U.S. Marine Corp. and served from 1955 to 1963. Prior to retiring, Francis was employed for 43 years in the trucking business with Coastal Tanklines, Matlack and Herb Holden Trucking. In his leisure time he loved being with family, friends and for a time with his companion (dog) Zorba, as well as coffee with his "DD" friends.

In addition to his wife, Helen, he is survived by his two sons, Gregory Smith of Enfield and Thomas Smith and wife, Amy, of Somers; a beloved grandson Nathan Smith; a sister Joan Haynes of Enfield; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathy and Robie Staples and family. Besides his parents he was predeceased by two brothers, Allen Smith and Melvin Smith.

Interment will be private in the Enfield Street Cemetery, Enfield.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B Southington, CT 06489.

Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message go to

www.brownememorialchapels.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved