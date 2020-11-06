Francis W. Smith, 83, of Enfield, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Helen K. (Kineas) Smith.
Francis was born on Sept. 13, 1937 in Hartford to the late William D. and Vivian (Horsfall) Smith. He was a graduate of Bulkeley H.S. Class of 1956, Hartford and then enlisted into the service with the U.S. Marine Corp. and served from 1955 to 1963. Prior to retiring, Francis was employed for 43 years in the trucking business with Coastal Tanklines, Matlack and Herb Holden Trucking. In his leisure time he loved being with family, friends and for a time with his companion (dog) Zorba, as well as coffee with his "DD" friends.
In addition to his wife, Helen, he is survived by his two sons, Gregory Smith of Enfield and Thomas Smith and wife, Amy, of Somers; a beloved grandson Nathan Smith; a sister Joan Haynes of Enfield; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathy and Robie Staples and family. Besides his parents he was predeceased by two brothers, Allen Smith and Melvin Smith.
Interment will be private in the Enfield Street Cemetery, Enfield.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B Southington, CT 06489.
Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield is assisting the family with arrangements.