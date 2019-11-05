Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM At Funeral Home Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Service 6:30 PM At Funeral Home Windsor , CT View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM At Funeral Home Windsor , CT View Map Burial Following Services Springdale Cemetery East Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frank A. Bill, 83, of Windsor, beloved husband for 62 years of Jean (Gauthier) Bill, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.



Born in Hartford, son of the late Roy C. and Christine (Hagarty) Bill, he grew up in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School. He received his bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Hartford and was employed by Kaman Aerospace Corp. for 44 years, retiring in 2002 as supervisor of experimental flight test engineering and as a part-time pilot. Frank took many courses in aerodynamics and flying qualities flight testing at the Navy Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland. He was a flight instructor for over 50 years for both airplanes and helicopters, accumulating more than 10,000 hours in the air. Frank taught his son and many others to fly and was currently teaching his grandson, Stephen, to fly. He was a recipient of the FAA's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in 2017 for over 50 years of safe flying. Frank was a member of the Ye Ancient and Secret Order of Quiet Birdmen (a national pilot's organization), the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the National Association of Flight Instructors, the American Helicopter Society, the International Comanche Society, and the United Flying Octogenarians. Frank was also an amateur radio operator (HAM) of station K1ELU for several years. He was also a member and a Past Exalted Ruler of the Windsor Lodge of Elks 2060. Frank and Jean loved spending time with their family at the shore and boating on Long Island Sound. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly and enjoyed spending his time attending all of their events.



In addition to his loving wife, he leaves behind his son, Frank J. Bill and his wife, Mary of Enfield; his daughter, Cheryl Blood and her husband, Stephen of Windsor; his granddaughter, Emily Stellato and her husband, James of Enfield; his grandson, Stephen Blood of Windsor; his great-granddaughters, Elissa and Jaylie Stellato of Enfield; his sister, Barbara Sasportas and her husband, Jonathan of Windsor; his nephews, Jay, Ethan, and Joshua Sasportas; and other relatives and many dear friends. He also leaves his loving black Lab, Scooter.



His family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 7, 4 to 7 p.m., with an Elks Service at 6:30 p.m., at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Springdale Cemetery, East Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.



