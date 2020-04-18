Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank A. Gaetano III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank A. Gaetano III., 31, loving husband and best friend of Allison "Allie" (Landry) Gaetano passed away unexpectedly and far too soon on Saturday, April 11, 2020.



Frank was born on July 28, 1988 in New Haven son of Kelli (Holmes) Koehler and the late Frank A. Gaetano Jr. He was raised in Hamden before moving to Ellington and was a graduate of Ellington High School, Class of 2006. Frank was also a graduate of UConn, earning his Bachelors in Science Degree; Business and Technology, with a Minor in Management, and had an Associates in Science Degree from MCC in Accounting and Business Administration. He began his career working for Wesco Distribution in various positions for 13 years before advancing his career as a Machine Tool Services supervisor for Pratt & Whitney.



Frank made lifelong friends during his career including the OLG. Frank was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and he was a gun and truck enthusiast. He spent his years fishing opening day weekend with his friends and family and enjoyed spending as much time as he could in Island Pond, Vermont. His greatest trait was being a loving father and husband, and he was very much devoted to his family.



In addition to his beloved Allie, he is survived by his son, Jack Anthony Gaetano; his mother, Kelli Koehler, and her husband, Shawn; his sister, Amanda Gaetano; two brothers, Colton and Cooper Koehler; his maternal grandmother, Mary (Mitsdarfer)Holmes; his paternal grandmother, Ellie (Ruggerio) Gaetano, and the late Frank A. Gaetano Sr. Frank also leaves his in-laws, Jeannine (Michaud) Landry and her husband, Rick; a sister-in-law, Renee Landry and Brian Gardner; his grand mother-in-law, Viola (King) Landry, The Ciaramella Family, and many wonderful friends.



Due to the current pandemic, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Luke's Church in Ellington at a date and time to be announced. Burial will take place in Ellington Center Cemetery. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home have care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit



Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020

