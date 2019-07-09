Frank E. Sorrell, 90, of Windsor Locks, husband of the late Patricia (LaMay) Sorrell, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, July 6, 2019.
The son of the late Frederick and Ethel (Ovitt) Sorrell, Frank was born in Fairfield, Vermont, and was raised in Vermont before moving to Connecticut where he enlisted with the U.S. military. He was an U.S. Army veteran who served honorably during the Korean War and was a member of the VFW. A resident of Windsor Locks since 1960, Frank was employed at Union Carbide for 32 years before retiring. He enjoyed taking care of his yard and was labeled the "Mayor" of Sadler Street because of his good-hearted nature helping many residents in the neighborhood.
He is survived by two daughters, Cindy Sorrell of Providence, Rhode Island, and Rhonda Thibault and her companion, Barry Craig, of St. Albans, Vermont; a sister, Loretta Mercier of Windsor Locks; a granddaughter, Lindsey Getz of Boston, Massachusetts; and a special neighbor, Greg Taylor. Besides his wife, Patricia, Frank was predeceased by a son, Frank E. Sorrell Jr.; and seven siblings.
A graveside service, with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Granby Cemetery in Granby.
There are no calling hours.
Donations in Frank's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
