1/
Frank P. Forti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank P. Forti, 82, of Broad Brook, beloved husband of the late Mary (McNerney) Forti, passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 7.

He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Aug. 28, 1938, the son of the late Vincent and Rose (Bernardinelli) Forti. Frank was employed as a technician at Western Union for 22 years. He was a resident of Suffield for 15 years prior to moving to Broad Brook.

Frank is survived by three children, Vincent, James and wife, Heather, Maria Miller and her husband, Keith; and his granddaughter Marisa Forti.

A graveside service will be celebrated for Frank at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13, at Hazardville Cemetery in Enfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Suffield Meals on Wheels program

www.suffieldcommunityaid.org

To leave online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved