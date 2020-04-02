Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Stocco, 82, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in East Hartford, joining his beloved late wife of 45 years, Phyllis (Magnotta) Stocco who predeceased him on Aug. 28, 2006.



Frank was born July 10, 1937, in Pianopoli, Province of Catanzaro, Italy son of the late Antonio and Raffaella (Nicotera) Stocco. He immigrated to America in 1955 and proudly became a United States citizen in 1968. He and Phyllis married on June 17, 1961, settling in East Hartford where they raised their family. Frank and Phyllis enjoyed a wonderful life together, they loved hosting backyard barbecues, taking cruises, weekend getaways, and trips to the casino. Frank was employed by the East Hartford Board of Education Maintenance Department for 25 years, retiring in 1999. In addition, for many years he worked part-time at Paint Products in East Hartford. After retiring and true to his personality of wanting to help people, Frank volunteered in the recreation department at Riverside Health. Frank was an avid boxing fan, he was a long time member of the Neutral Corner Boxing Association of Hartford where he made many friends who shared the same love of boxing. Frank was very proud of his Italian heritage, he was an active member of the Sons of Italy (Ella Grasso Lodge) and the Mt. Carmel/St. Cristina Society. Frank was also a loyal New York Yankees, New York Giants, and UConn fan. Frank always enjoyed being with family and friends. Most of all, he especially enjoyed time spent with his grandsons. He loved being a part of their lives as they grew up and was especially proud of the young men they became. Frank was a kind and gentle person, always ready to help someone who needed him, he will be sadly missed my all who knew him.



Frank leaves his children, Tony Stocco of East Hartford, Lisa Bunnell of Eastford, Cathy Ferony and her husband, Dave, of New Hampshire. Papa Frank will be dearly missed by his grandsons, Matthew Ferony and his wife, Carla, of Glastonbury, and Scott Ferony of Utah. He also leaves his sister, Connie Filippa; and special cousins, Josephine Orsini, Victor and Rosa DePamphilis; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his beloved wife, he was predeceased by his grandson, Silas Dean Bunnell; son-in-law, Dean Bunnell; Uncle Tine Maratto; brother-in-law, Vincenzo Filippa; brother, Vincenzo Stocco; and nephew, Nico Filippa.



Frank's family would like to thank his Riverside family and Masonicare Hospice for their compassionate care.



Due to the current health crisis, all services will be private.



The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit



