Franklin A. Deming, 71, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.



Born in Farmington, Maine, he lived in Enfield for 37 years and in Windsor for the last three years. Franklin was a retired electrical technician for United Technologies for over 40 years. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from May of 1968 until May of 1974. Franklin was an avid reader, and enjoyed hunting, walking in the woods, model airplanes, cigars, photography, driving slowly, and puzzles.



He was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Marilyn Gilbert; a brother, Fred Deming; and a sister, Sheri Peroni. He leaves his sons, Brian Deming and Barry Walter of Enfield, Chris Deming-Archambault and Michael Deming-Archambault of Stoneham, Kevin Deming of Suffield; a grandson Kolby Deming of Suffield; two sisters, Debbie Blanchard and Pat Cosma, both of Norwich; and his former wife of 37 years, Denise Deming.



A celebration of Franklin's life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Suffield Country Club, 341 North Main St., Suffield. The burial will be at the convenience of the family with military honors in Coventry Cemetery.



Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family.



Frank was an avid animal lover, so the family request donations may be made to the Simon Foundation, 120 Rescue Lane, Bloomfield, CT 06002.



